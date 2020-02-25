JANESVILLE
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is holding another Gutter Busters event from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at RiversEdge Bowl, 215 S. River St.
This community program allows kids ages 6 and older to interact with law enforcement officials in an effort to steer them away from crime.
Participants will learn proper bowling etiquette, technique and scoring in addition to sportsmanship, integrity and respect for others.
Two games of bowling, shoe rental, a T-shirt and meal will be provided to participating kids. Only 20 spots are available.
To register or for more information, contact Deputy Christopher Krahn at christopher.krahn@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff/gutter-busters.