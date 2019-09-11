BELOIT

Grinnell Senior Center will hold the AARP driver safety course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at its senior hall, 631 Bluff St.

The course will cover the current rules of the road and defensive driving techniques. Participants will also learn about safety strategies, effects of medication on driving, proper use of new technology in cars, and how to manage age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time.

Insurance discounts might be available after completing the course. Participants must contact their insurance agents for their eligibility.

The class costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers.

To register, call the senior center at 608-364-2875.