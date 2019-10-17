Blackhawk Bank is holding its annual Grateful Giving Thanksgiving Food Drive to help feed families in need during the holiday.

Food items collected during the drive will be distributed to local food pantries to provide Thanksgiving dinner to families. The bank aims to collect $10,375 in money donations and 3,850 nonperishable food items.

Accepted items include stuffing mix, instant potatoes, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, icing, canned cranberries, yams, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, and fruit. Monetary donations will be used to buy turkeys and hams.

The food drive runs until Nov. 8.

All Blackhawk Bank locations will accept donations including:

Downtown Beloit Banking Center, 400 Broad St., Beloit.

Beloit-East Banking Center, 2200 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Janesville Banking Center, 2525 Milton Ave., Janesville.

Residents can track the progress of the food drive by visiting the Blackhawk Bank Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.