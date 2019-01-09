JANESVILLE
KANDU Industries’ Grapes & Hops tasting fundraiser will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at the Armory, 10 S. High St.
Attendees can taste a variety of domestic and international wines and beers, including samples from Gray Brewing Co. and Rock County Brewing Co. Alice Blue and Mark Miller of Badger Spirits will teach proper tasting techniques.
Hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and live music by Duane Worden also will be on tap.
Tickets cost $60 in advance or $70 at the door. They are available at Gray Brewing Co., Badger Spirits, any celebrity pourer from Janesville or Beloit, or online at kanduindustries.com.
For more information, call 608-755-4123.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse