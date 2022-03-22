Grants available from the 2022 Autism Support Fund Gazette staff Mar 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Mercyhealth Development Foundation is now taking grant applications for the 2022 Autism Support Fund first-quarter grant cycle.Rock and Walworth county families who live with or care for children with autism can apply for a grant to help to receive financial aid.Applications must present documentation of a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder and should include a completed application and necessary financial documentation.Submissions and documentation are due by Saturday, April 30.To apply online, visit bit.ly/37WNjCZ.For more information, call the foundation’s director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville picks three superintendent finalists, all from Wisconsin districts Navigating around the Humes Road tear-up: a Janesville story Chili's plans restaurant on Janesville lot that used to house a Perkins Orfordville police chief resigns suddenly after dispute with board City of Janesville approves TIF deal with living wage requirement for pet treat manufacturer Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022