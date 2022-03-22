JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is now taking grant applications for the 2022 Autism Support Fund first-quarter grant cycle.

Rock and Walworth county families who live with or care for children with autism can apply for a grant to help to receive financial aid.

Applications must present documentation of a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder and should include a completed application and necessary financial documentation.

Submissions and documentation are due by Saturday, April 30.

To apply online, visit bit.ly/37WNjCZ.

For more information, call the foundation’s director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821.

