Grant funds available via application from Rock County Human Services GAZETTE STAFF Oct 28, 2022 JANESVILLE--Rock County Human Services is now accepting applications for American Rescue Plan Act grant funds, according to a human services news release.Grant proposals should focus on creating new and/or expanding existing services to serve homeless individuals and support homeless prevention efforts, according to the news release.Community non-profit organizations and Rock County municipalities are eligible to apply. Up to $3 million are allocated for the grant program, according to the news release.Applications are available at https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Acb6bb6d7-631b-362d-a622-0a1ce3189b52.Applications must be submitted before 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and emailed to jacqueline.revels@co.rock.wi.us. For questions, call 608-247-4594.