WHITEWATER
The Whitewater Community Foundation is accepting applications for its fall community action grant cycle.
These grants are awarded to local nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting residents in the Whitewater area.
The foundation awarded more than $21,000 in grants during the spring cycle to help local organizations distribute support to community members struggling to meet basic needs because of the pandemic.
Grant applications must be submitted by Oct. 31.
For more information or an application form, visit whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/grants.