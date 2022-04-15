Golf for a Good Cause event set for May 13 at Beloit Club Gazette staff Apr 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOITThe Mercyhealth Development Foundation will host the Golf for a Good Cause on Friday, May 13, at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive.Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and play will begin with a siren start at 8:30 a.m. Participation costs $150 per person or $600 for a group of four and will cover breakfast, golf, a cart and lunch.Reservations are encouraged by April 29.Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s Emergency Medical Services Scholarship Fund.For more information or to sign up, call the foundation at 815-971-4143 or 608-755-8821 or visit mercyhealthsystem.org/golf. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Janesville's Kohl's could be closed for weeks after inventory damaged in fire, mall manager says Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022