BELOIT

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation will host the Golf for a Good Cause on Friday, May 13, at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and play will begin with a siren start at 8:30 a.m. Participation costs $150 per person or $600 for a group of four and will cover breakfast, golf, a cart and lunch.

Reservations are encouraged by April 29.

Proceeds will benefit the foundation’s Emergency Medical Services Scholarship Fund.

For more information or to sign up, call the foundation at 815-971-4143 or 608-755-8821 or visit mercyhealthsystem.org/golf.

