JANESVILLE

The Blackhawk Golden “K” Club is holding a tree sale on April 23, 29, 30 and May 1 at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive.

The sale will be held in conjunction with Earth Say and the annual Rotary Gardens plant sale. Stock include two- to three-year old:

  • Norway Spruces.
  • Black Hills Spruces.
  • Eastern Arborvitaes.
  • White Pines.
  • White Birches.
  • Red Oaks.
  • Red Maples.

Tree cost $2.50 each. Funds raised will support youth activities in the Janesville area.

Residents can stop by to purchase trees between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the gardens or pre-order trees. Orders must be submitted by April 23 to guarantee availability.

For more information or to order, call 608-756-0466.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you