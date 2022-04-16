Golden K Club holding tree sale at Rotary Gardens on April 23, 29, 30 and May 1 Gazette staff Apr 16, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Blackhawk Golden “K” Club is holding a tree sale on April 23, 29, 30 and May 1 at Rotary Botanical Gardens, 1455 Palmer Drive.The sale will be held in conjunction with Earth Say and the annual Rotary Gardens plant sale. Stock include two- to three-year old:Norway Spruces.Black Hills Spruces.Eastern Arborvitaes.White Pines.White Birches.Red Oaks.Red Maples.Tree cost $2.50 each. Funds raised will support youth activities in the Janesville area.Residents can stop by to purchase trees between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the gardens or pre-order trees. Orders must be submitted by April 23 to guarantee availability.For more information or to order, call 608-756-0466. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Authorities: Rock County public works employee dies after tree falls on truck in town of Janesville Janesville greenhouse would house 'biggest' indoor strawberry grow in Midwest, if not whole US The Four Dishes: Lucky Ducky Diner in downtown Janesville a safe bet Attorney seeks competency evaluation for youth accused in Kohl's store arson Developer plans to transform part of Janesville pheasant farm to industrial greenhouse development Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022 Court listings for March 14-20, 2022 Public record for March 21, 2022 Public record for March 16, 2022 Court listings for March 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022