JANESVILLE
The Rock County Genealogical Society will host the Family History “Zoom” Scholarship Conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
The webinar will be made up of one-hour presentations on such topics as:
- Genealogy 101—The Fundamentals of Family Research.
- What Did My Ancestor Die Of?—Finding and Interpreting Death Certificates.
- Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere—Part 1, An Overview.
- Finding Genealogy Collections Anywhere—Part 2, A Deeper Dive.
Guest speakers will be Lori Bessler of the Wisconsin Historical Society Library and David Bradford, webmaster and board member for the Rock County Genealogical Society.
All proceeds will help fund the genealogical society’s scholarship fund.
For details, handouts or to register, visit rcgswi.org/events--speakers.