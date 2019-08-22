JANESVILLE

The Rock County Genealogical Society will hold its annual scholarship conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in Williams Hall at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave.

Guest speakers Ruth Anderson, librarian at the Rock County Genealogical Society, and David Bradford, RCGS chairperson and webmaster, will give two lectures each at the conference.

Registration costs $25 for society members and $30 for non-members and is required by Sept. 1.

Lunch is included, and fees will help fund scholarships for Rock County high school students.

For more information, call 608-774-2357 or email rcgs.wi@gmail.com.To register, visit rcgswi.org/store/c10/register.