JANESVILLE

The Rock County Genealogical Society is offering a new $500 scholarship for Rock County high school students.

Students expecting to graduate in 2019 and recent graduates are eligible. Each application must include a four-generation pedigree family tree and a short essay on the importance of family history.

The submission deadline is Tuesday, April 30. Application forms are available from high school guidance counselors.

Donations for the scholarship fund are being accepted. To donate, email David Bradford at RCGS.WI@gmail.com or contact the society at P.O. Box 936, Janesville, WI 53545.