JANESVILLE
Dr. Brian Hudelson will present a free gardening webinar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, according to a UW Extension news release.
Hudelson will give his lecture titles “Confessions of a Black Thumb: Plants That I Have Killed (or at Least Seriously Maimed)” over Zoom. He will talk about his failures in growing plants, from his practice of “Darwinian gardening” to other gardening mistakes.
Resident can register at go.wisc.edu/fs4qi5. Attendees will receive webinar connection information before the event.
For questions, contact horticulture outreach specialist Julie Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu.