EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services is offering a Gardening for Kids event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, in the Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Road.

Healing Garden manager Mark Dwyer will teach children the basics of planting vegetables. Participants will get hands-on experience in gardening and will plant their own vegetable to take home.

Two sessions will be held: one for children age 5 to 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. and another for children age 8 to 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Each session is free. Children must be accompanied by adults.

To register or for more information, visit edgertonhospital.com.

