Gardening for Kids event planned Saturday at Edgerton Hospital Healing Garden Gazette staff May 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONEdgerton Hospital and Health Services is offering a Gardening for Kids event from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, in the Healing Garden, 11101 N. Sherman Road.Healing Garden manager Mark Dwyer will teach children the basics of planting vegetables. Participants will get hands-on experience in gardening and will plant their own vegetable to take home.Two sessions will be held: one for children age 5 to 7 from 9 to 10 a.m. and another for children age 8 to 10 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Each session is free. Children must be accompanied by adults.To register or for more information, visit edgertonhospital.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them Developer plans to bring retail, apartments to downtown Janesville property Investigation into racist vandalism at Hacienda Real restaurant in Janesville stalls Janesville Farmers Market manager, the longest tenured in the market's history, stepping down Death notices for May 20, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022