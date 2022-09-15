Furseth School reunion planned for Oct. 8 at Night Owl Gazette staff Sep 15, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EVANSVILLEA reunion is planned for Furesth School students starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Night Owl Sports Pub and Eatery, 189 E. Main St.The schoolhouse was in Magnolia township and closed in 1962. The school had one teacher for grade one through eight and students were then sent to high school in Evansville.All students who studied at Furseth School are welcomed to attend the reunion. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Barry: A fond farewell Death notices for Sep. 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022