JEFFERSON

The Humane Society of Jefferson County's annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.

Humans are encouraged to bring their dogs. Basket and 50/50 raffles will be available along with activities and live music. Proceeds will support the humane society.

Guests of honor include JoLynn Burden and her dog, Rex, who was named runner-up in People magazine’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest.

Registration forms are available online at furryfriends5K.org/register or at the humane society, W6127 Kiesling Road. Participants who register before Wednesday, May 8, will receive T-shirts.

For more information, call Sara Lastusky at 920-674-2048.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.