JEFFERSON

The Humane Society of Jefferson County's annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk will kick off at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.

Humans are encouraged to bring their dogs. Basket and 50/50 raffles will be available along with activities and live music. Proceeds will support the humane society.

Guests of honor include JoLynn Burden and her dog, Rex, who was named runner-up in People magazine’s Cutest Rescue Dog contest.

Registration forms are available online at furryfriends5K.org/register or at the humane society, W6127 Kiesling Road. Participants who register before Wednesday, May 8, will receive T-shirts.

For more information, call Sara Lastusky at 920-674-2048.