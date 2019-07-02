JANESVILLE

Jerome’s Fearless Fight Against Cancer family fun day will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, 200 W. Court St.

The fundraiser honors and supports Jerome Hughes, a 14-year-old boy with stage three diffuse B cell lymphoma.

Activities include a bounce house, face painting, 50/50 raffles, bake sale and games.

Of the proceeds, 25% will be donated to the Children’s Oncology Group and 25% will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

For more information, visit the Jerome’s Fearless Fight Against Cancer Facebook page.