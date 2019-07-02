JANESVILLE

Jerome’s Fearless Fight Against Cancer family fun day will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Boys & Girls Club of Janesville, 200 W. Court St.

The fundraiser honors and supports Jerome Hughes, a 14-year-old boy with stage three diffuse B cell lymphoma.

Activities include a bounce house, face painting, 50/50 raffles, bake sale and games.

Of the proceeds, 25% will be donated to the Children’s Oncology Group and 25% will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

For more information, visit the Jerome’s Fearless Fight Against Cancer Facebook page.

Readers are invited to choose between emojis indicating love, humor, surprise, sadness or anger about articles.

More details about article comments are available here.

0
0
0
0
0