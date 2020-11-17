EVANSVILLE
Author Robert J. Moore is donated a limited number of copies of his new book to raise funds for the Evansville Grove Society.
Titled “The Civilian Conversation Corps in Rock County, Wisconsin,” the book covers the 1933 camp at Evansville fairgrounds and the activities that went on.
Book copies costs $14 or $11 for grove society members. Shipping costs $2, although prepaid, no-contact pickup can be arranged at the Grove Society Museum, 15 Antes Drive.
All proceeds from book sales will benefit the Evansville Grove Society.
For more information or to purchase a copy, visit grovesociety.org.