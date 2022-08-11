Friends of Hedberg Public Library used book sale set for Aug. 19 and 20 Gazette staff Aug 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEHedberg Public Library is hosting a used book sale from 9 to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20, in the library’s program room, 315 S. Main St.Friends of Hedberg Public Library will be selling titles for $1 or less. A $6 bag sale will be offered all day Saturday, according to a library news release.All proceeds will benefit library programs and services.Friends of HPL memberships will be available to buy starting at $20, according to the news release.For more information, visit hedbergpubliclibrary .org/friends. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Janesville's low-income, unhoused residents face shortages of housing options, amenities Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Death notices for Aug. 5, 2022 Death notices for Aug. 8, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022