Walworth County Health and Human Services and the Volunteer Services office is looking for volunteers for a new Friendly Visitor program set to begin in November.

This program partners volunteers with an isolated senior to visit for one to two hours a week. Friendly Visitors are meant to be friends who listen and share interests to help identify unmet needs of homebound residents.

Schedules are flexible.

For more information about the program, call Volunteer Services at 262-741-4223 or email Cindy Katocs at ckatocs@co.walworth.wi.us.