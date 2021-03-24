JANESVILLE
UW Extension Rock County is offering two virtual pollinator education events on March 31 and April 6.
The first event, titled “Weed Management When Etablishing Pollinator Plantings,” will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. Led by Dr. Mark Renz, the presentation will focus on weed management to help pollinator plants grow. Renz will also share his research on the impact of cover crops, herbicides and mowing on establishing native pollinator plants.
Susan Carpenter will present the second event, “Pollinator Garden: Plant Selection and Garden Care,” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Carpenter will teach participants how to select and care for plants to attract and support diverse pollinators with an emphasis on native plants and pollinators and sustainable gardening practices.
Participation is free, but registration is required for both events. To register for the March 31 event, visit go.wisc.edu/aqelvq. To register for the April 6 event, visit go.wisc.edu/842s07.
For more information about these events, email horticulture outreach specialist Julie Hill at julie.hill@wisc.edu.
For upcoming events from UW Extension, visit extension.wisc.edu/events or rock.extension.wisc.edu.