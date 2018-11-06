JANESVILLE
KANDU Industries will offer a fish fry buffet from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Armory, 10 S. High St.
The buffet includes an all-you-can-eat fish fry along with dessert and a cash bar. Veterans dine for free; otherwise, tickets cost $13.95 for adults and $8.50 for kids older than 4.
The Janesville Jets will hand out free hockey tickets for home games on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 9-10. Special jerseys will be auctioned off to support VetsRoll and Housing 4 Our Vets.
At the buffet, patrons can help provide free meals for veterans by becoming table sponsors. Sponsorship costs $100 and comes with four dinners.
For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact Liz at 608-755-4123, ext. 308, or lrondon@kanduindustries.com. For information about the fish fry, visit kanduindustries.com.
