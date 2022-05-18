Free car seat check event offered May 24 at Evansville Fire Department Gazette staff May 18, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLEFree car seat checks will be available by appointment from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Evansville Fire Department, 425 Water St.Car seats and booster seats will be available for children up to 12-years-old of income qualifying families. Preference is given to families who have not received a seat from this program.Appointments are required and take about 35 minutes for one car seat.To schedule an appointment or for more information, text or call 608-333-6087 or email safekids@uwhealth.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Fire reported Thursday night at a business on Janesville's east side One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Death notices for May 13, 2022 Sheriff's office: Milton man arrested in Janesville for suspected sixth OWI offense after driving 103 mph Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022