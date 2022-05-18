EVANSVILLE

Free car seat checks will be available by appointment from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Evansville Fire Department, 425 Water St.

Car seats and booster seats will be available for children up to 12-years-old of income qualifying families. Preference is given to families who have not received a seat from this program.

Appointments are required and take about 35 minutes for one car seat.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, text or call 608-333-6087 or email safekids@uwhealth.org.

