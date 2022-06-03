Fran Achen Photography Competition accepting submissions until June 16 Gazette staff Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATERThe 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition is accepting submissions from all photographers for its July exhibit.Competition is open to photographers of all levels, experience and ages. Photos will be displayed in the Cultural Arts Center and top submissions will receive awards.Awards and cash prizes will be presented to:Best of Show Award.Second Place Award.Third Place Award.Outstanding Youth Award.Viewers’ Choice Award.Photo entries will be accepted until June 16 and must be dropped off at the Cultural Art Center on June 27 and 28.Award winners will be announce July 3 at the gallery, however the Viewers’ Choice Award will be presented later on July 31.For more information, rules and entry forms, visit whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2022. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Death notices for May 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022