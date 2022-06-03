WHITEWATER

The 2022 Fran Achen Photography Competition is accepting submissions from all photographers for its July exhibit.

Competition is open to photographers of all levels, experience and ages. Photos will be displayed in the Cultural Arts Center and top submissions will receive awards.

Awards and cash prizes will be presented to:

  • Best of Show Award.
  • Second Place Award.
  • Third Place Award.
  • Outstanding Youth Award.
  • Viewers’ Choice Award.

Photo entries will be accepted until June 16 and must be dropped off at the Cultural Art Center on June 27 and 28.

Award winners will be announce July 3 at the gallery, however the Viewers’ Choice Award will be presented later on July 31.

For more information, rules and entry forms, visit whitewaterarts.org/fran-achen-2022.

