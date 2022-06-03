Four Yappy Hour events planned at Bazinga bar in Janesville Gazette staff Jun 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is planning fourth Yappy Hour fundraising events at Bazinga Classic Pub and Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave.Each event will feature food and drink specials, a 50/50 raffle, a chance to win a $500 Diamond Center gift certificate and visits from dogs available for adoption at the humane society.Dates for the events are:June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests will have a chance to spin the “wine wheel” and win some wine.July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.July 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can play handbag bingo. Deadline to sign-up is July 9.Proceeds from all events will benefit Sophie’s Gift, which helps residents cover the cost of unexpected vet bills.For more information or a full list of Yappy Hour events, email Faith Stephens at fstephens@petsgohome.org or visit petsgohome.org/events/yappy-hour. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Gunshot strikes Janesville home early Saturday Death notices for May 31, 2022 Downtown Janesville home to a growing coral and pet shop Death notices for June 1, 2022 Death notices for May 27, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022