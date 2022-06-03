JANESVILLE

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is planning fourth Yappy Hour fundraising events at Bazinga Classic Pub and Grille, 1110 Kellogg Ave.

Each event will feature food and drink specials, a 50/50 raffle, a chance to win a $500 Diamond Center gift certificate and visits from dogs available for adoption at the humane society.

Dates for the events are:

  • June 5 from 1 to 4 p.m.
  • June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests will have a chance to spin the “wine wheel” and win some wine.
  • July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
  • July 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can play handbag bingo. Deadline to sign-up is July 9.

Proceeds from all events will benefit Sophie’s Gift, which helps residents cover the cost of unexpected vet bills.

For more information or a full list of Yappy Hour events, email Faith Stephens at fstephens@petsgohome.org or visit petsgohome.org/events/yappy-hour.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you