WALWORTH COUNTY
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation is accepting grant applications for its Autism Support Fund.
The fund provides financial support to families living with or caring for children with autism.
Walworth County families living with or caring for children with autism are eligible to apply. Each applicant must provide a completed application form, necessary financial documents and a verified diagnosis of an autism spectrum disorder.
All documents must be submitted before Oct. 31.
Applications are available online at MercyHealthSystem.org/Foundation under the “Ways to Give” tab or by calling Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821.
