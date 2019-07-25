JANESVILLE

Forthright Ministries is accepting orders for its Colorado peach and Bartlett pear sale.

Residents may purchase of lug of freestone peaches or Bartlett pears. Each lug holds 18 to 20 pounds of produce (roughly 30 to 40 peaches).

Full lugs are available for $33 pre-ordered and for $35 day of arrival. Half-lugs are also for sale for $21 pre-ordered and $23 day of arrival.

Orders must be submitted by Monday, Aug. 19. Residents can request order forms by calling 608-481-1300 or visit peachesrock.com.

Mailed checks should be sent to Forthright Ministries at 128 S. Adams St., South Beloit, Illinois.

Pick-up times are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Rock County Christian School, 5122 S. Driftwood Drive.

All orders must be collected by the weekend of arrival unless other arrangements are made.

For more information, call 608-481-1300, email forthrightministries@gmail.com or visit the Forthright Ministries website.