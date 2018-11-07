BELOIT
Former Gov. Martin Schreiber will speak about his experience with Alzheimer’s disease at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The presentation, titled “Surviving as an Alzheimer’s caregiver,” focuses on what Schreiber learned as a caregiver to his wife. Time for questions and conversations will be available after the presentation.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call Teena Monk-Gerber at 608-313-3335.
