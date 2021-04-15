FOOTVILLE
Community-wide rummage sales are scheduled throughout Footville on Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24.
Food trucks will also be parked at in the lower level parking lot at the former Footville Elementary School including Gourmet Kettle Korn and Route 26 Hamburger Stand.
Shoppers are encouraged to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer and wash their hands regularly when rummaging.
In case of rain, rummage sales will be held Sunday, April 25.
For more information and sale locations, visit the Footville Community Rummage Sale Facebook page.