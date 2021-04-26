JANESVILLE
Local nonprofit organizations are partnering to offer the virtual presentation “Nervous Stomach: Breakdowns in Health Systems” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, over Zoom.
Participants will learn about equity issues across the food system and key factors that contribute to community food insecurity and how other communities are building more vibrant and resilient place-based food systems.
The presentation will feature Kaelyb Lokrantz, coordinator of the Merrill Community Sharing Garden, and Lindsey Day Farnsworth, the statewide Community Food Systems program manager for the UW-Madison Division of Extension.
Registration is required. Visit any partnering organization’s Facebook page for the registration link.
The presentation will be recorded and available on the Hedberg Public Library YouTube channel a week after the program.
The discussion is presented by the Diversity Action Team, YWCA Rock County, Beloit NAACP Branch No. 3251, Hedberg Public Library, Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties, and Rock County's UW Extension.