JANESVILLE

SSM Health and ECHO are partnering and hosting a food drive to help community members dealing with homelessness, according to an SSM Health news release.

The organizations are asking for donations of single-serving cups of fruits and vegetables.

Traditional canned foods can be challenging for some people experiencing homelessness. Single-serving cups are easier to eat and have a longer shelf life.

Donations will be accepted at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and SSM Health Dean Medical Group-Janesville East.

Food donation bins will be stationed at both locations. Bins will be at the employee entrance and hospital chapel at St. Mary’s and also near the stairs on level two at the clinic.

Residents can drop off donations from Monday through April 22.

