JANESVILLE--Clinic is now offering annual influenza vaccines at SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville, according to an SSM Health news release.

Clinic hours will Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 23.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you