JANESVILLE--Clinic is now offering annual influenza vaccines at SSM Health Dean Medical Group—Janesville, according to an SSM Health news release.Clinic hours will Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 23.Patients can also visit the clinic on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1, Oct. 29 and Nov. 26, according to the news release.Flu shots will be available during primary care appointments and in most specialty departments, according to the release.To make an appointment, use your MyChart account or call 608-371-8250.