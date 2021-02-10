BELOIT
First National Bank and Trust is accepting submissions for the national Lights, Camera, Save! video contest.
Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the competition accepts teen submissions of videos explaining the value of money management and sound financial choices.
Participants must be between the age of 13 and 18.
Videos must be 30 seconds or less about saving or using money wisely. Participants must submit a link to the video with a completed entry form to First National Bank.
Submissions will be accepted until March 1.
The bank will select a winner to compete at the national level. Judges will determine the competing video based on quality, message, content and other contest criteria.
National contestants’ videos will compete in a bracket-style tournament on the foundation’s Instagram page. First-place winners will receive a $5,000 prize, second place $2,000 and $1,000 for third and fourth place.
To learn more, visit bankatfirstnational.com/lightscamerasave.