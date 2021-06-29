LAKE GENEVA
First Lutheran Church is holding its annual rummage sale from July 15 to 17 in the First Lutheran Church gymnasium, 1101 Logan St.
The sale will run from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17.
July 17 will be Bag Sale Day, where shoppers pay $7 to fill a bag. Items on sale include dish sets, kitchenware, clothing, bicycles, toys, books and more.
The church will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Lake Geneva Police Department with a minimum $500 donation.