JANESVILLE

Jim and Janet Hay will lead a one-hour tour of First Congregational United Church of Christ, 54 S. Jackson St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

The Hays will lead visitors through the historic church, focusing on the sanctuary, bell tower and basement. They also will offer historical information from the 1850s.

Participants should enter the west door off the parking lot next to ECHO and meet in the sanctuary.