EDGERTON
The Edgerton FFA Alumni will park a truck outside Piggly Wiggly, 1211 N. Main St., for the "Fill a Pickup Food Drive" from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.
Food items such as peanut butter, jelly, canned meats and soup, pasta, and box meals are needed. Personal care items are also appreciated.
Donations can be mailed to Edgerton FFA Alumni, P.O. Box 385, Edgerton, WI 53534. All donations will benefit Edgerton Community Outreach.
For more information, call Jeremiah Johnson as 608-206-1059 or Rick Reese at 608-561-6198.
