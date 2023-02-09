JANESVILLE--Registration is open for the Murder at the Talent Show event on Saturday, March 11, in The Shed at Fermenting Cellars Winery, 2004 W. Manogue Road.

Participants will play an interactive murder mystery dinner game that includes one to two minute talent show. Up to 16 residents can register to play, according to a Fermenting Cellars news release.

