EVANSVILLE
Staff at the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital will give a free presentation from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Creekside Place, 102 Maple St.
Offered during the Green-Rock County Audubon Society’s annual meeting, the presentation will discuss the work done by the Lake Geneva hospital.
Presenters are Yvonne Wallace Blane, co-founder and director of rehabilitation, and Aimee Sosenk, a wildlife rehabilitator. Two owls also will make an appearance.
Reservations are suggested but not necessary. For more information, call Neil Deupree at 608-752-8342.
