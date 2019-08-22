WALWORTH

Pearce’s Farm Stand will host a farm-to-table dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the farm stand at 5740 N. Walworth Road.

The Black Sheep restaurant chef Tyler Sailsbery will prepare a five-course meal using ingredients provided by local producers.

Limited spots are available. Proceeds will help cover productions costs for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Final in May 2020.

Tickets cost $78 each and are available at bit.ly/AliceF2T.

Companies or individuals interested in donating food, tents or other items should email Jennifer Poltermann at jenpoltermann@gmail.com.

The Alice in Dairyland Planning Committee and Elkhorn FFA Alumni are also co-hosting this fundraising event.