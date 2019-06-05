JANESVILLE

The annual Farm to Table Dinner will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the gardens at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, 200 E. Highway 14.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office RECAP Garden and Community Garden Outreach programs will host this five-course dinner made from food produced in the RECAP garden.

Chef Tyler Sailsbery, owner of Whitewater restaurants The Black Sheep and Casual Joe’s, will prepare the meal. Singer/songwriter Kaia Fowler will provide music.

Only 100 tickets are available at $65 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

In case of inclement weather, dinner will be moved to an equipment building behind the sheriff’s office.

Proceeds will benefit the RECAP garden.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Barb Guse at 608-332-5141 or Deb Grams at 608-346-0595.