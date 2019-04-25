JANESVILLE

Families can compete in relays and scavenger hunts during Family Olympics in the Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Peace Park, 2801 Rockport Road.

Prizes will be awarded, and the top overall team will win a family season pass for Rockport Pool.

Participation costs $10 per team. Families must register online by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at www.ci.janesville.wi.us/register.

For more information, call the Janesville Recreation Division at 608-755-3030.