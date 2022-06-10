MILTON

The Parker YMCA will hold a family kickball tournament Sunday, July 3, at Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St.

The tournament will be a 12-team bracket with single elimination. Games will last no more than five innings or one hour. Teams must consist of at least eight players, two of whom must be adults.

The winning team will win a one-year membership to the Parker YMCA.

The tournament begins at 11 a.m. The YMCA will provide the game rules and a ball.

To register, visit ymcajanesville.org.

