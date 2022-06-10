Family kickball tournament offered July 3 at Schilberg Park Gazette staff Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONThe Parker YMCA will hold a family kickball tournament Sunday, July 3, at Schilberg Park, 301 W. High St.The tournament will be a 12-team bracket with single elimination. Games will last no more than five innings or one hour. Teams must consist of at least eight players, two of whom must be adults.The winning team will win a one-year membership to the Parker YMCA.The tournament begins at 11 a.m. The YMCA will provide the game rules and a ball.To register, visit ymcajanesville.org. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers Death notices for June 6, 2022 Parker High School grads speak of 'perseverance' in pandemic years Death notices for June 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022