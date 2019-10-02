JEFFERSON

The annual fall rabies vaccination clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave.

Rabies vaccinations will be available for $15 per animal. Only cash and check payments will be accepted.

All rabies vaccinations are valid for one year unless a rabies certificate is provided, which is valid for three years.

Cats must be contained in carriers and dogs must be on a leash at the clinic.

The event is sponsored by the Humane Society of Jefferson County and Badger Veterinary Hospital of Cambridge.

For more information or questions, call the humane society at 920-674-2048.