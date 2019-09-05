EVANSVILLE

The Evansville Fund is accepting grant applications for the fall grant cycle.

Charitable and nonprofit organizations can submit applications for funding programs or projects in the arts, health and wellness, historic preservation, education, economic development, or senior services in the Evansville community.

Individual grant requests will not be considered.

Completed applications are due at 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Grants will be awarded in November.

Applications are available at cfsw.org/grants. For more information about the Evansville Community Fund, call 608-758-0883 or visit cfsw.org.