EVANSVILLE--The Evansville Class of '73 is holding two reunion events the last weekend of June, according to a news release.The first event will be held Friday, June 30, at Evansville Bowl, according to the release.The second event will be a catered buffet dinner on Saturday, July 1 and Emma's Table, 104 W. Main St. Classmates should arrive by 3 p.m. for a 3:30 p.m. class photo. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m.For more information and registration, email Mike Olmsted at olmstedmn@gmail.com or Jodi Bullard at jodibullard@yahoo.com. Or visit the class Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/1929291254066899.