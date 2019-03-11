BELOIT

Beloit resident Nikki Masterson will host a euchre tournament in memory of her mother, Mary Masterson, on Saturday, March 23, at Suds O’Hanahan’s Irish Pub, 435 E. Grand Ave.

The tournament is part of an event series titled The Longest Day, in which participants hold a fundraiser to honor a loved one who is living with or has died from Alzheimer’s disease.

Fundraisers promote awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association, and proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s support and research programs.

Masterson's tournament begins at 11:30 a.m. Entry costs $30 and includes drinks and snacks.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners.