JANESVILLE
The Knights of Columbus Rev. Mark Mueller Council 9230 will host another euchre tournament Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.
Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and cards will start at 6 p.m.
Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase as well as cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds from the tournament will support Pregnancy Hotline.
For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.
