JANESVILLE

The Knights of Columbus Rev. Mark Mueller Council 9230 will host another euchre tournament Saturday, Nov. 20, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.

Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and cards will start at 6 p.m.

Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase as well as cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Entry fee is $10 per person. Proceeds from the tournament will support Pregnancy Hotline.

For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.

