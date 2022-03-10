Euchre tournament set for March 19 Gazette staff Mar 10, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Knights of Columbus Council 9230 will host another euchre tournament Saturday, March 19, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.The tournament is open to players of all levels. Registration starts at 5:15 p.m. and cards are dealt at 6 p.m.Entry costs $10 per person. Cash, door and 50/50 raffle prizes will be awarded. Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Janesville trucking terminal plan gets nod despite traffic concerns Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022