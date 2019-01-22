JANESVILLE
The Knights of Columbus will host a euchre tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the St. William Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.
The tournament is open to all players. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and costs $10 per person. Sandwiches and drinks will be sold.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.
