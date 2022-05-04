JANESVILLE

The Knights of Columbus are hosting a euchre tournament on Saturday, May 21, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.

Entry free costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play begins at 6 p.m. and is open to players of all level.

Event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.

For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997.

