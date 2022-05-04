Euchre tournament planned for May 21 at St. Willimam's Parish Gazette staff May 4, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Knights of Columbus are hosting a euchre tournament on Saturday, May 21, at St. William’s Parish Hall, 1822 Ravine St.Entry free costs $10 per person. Registration opens at 5:15 p.m. and play begins at 6 p.m. and is open to players of all level.Event will include cash prizes, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Food and drink will also be available for purchase. Proceeds from the tournament will support local charities.For more information, call Tim Walleser at 608-728-2419 or Jim Mueller at 608-346-8997. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now To mow or 'No-Mow' this May? That is the question Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Janesville business Criminal complaint: Suspect in Janesville workplace homicide said he didn't know victim's name, intended to kill him Medical examiner names victim in Janesville workplace homicide; $1 million bond set: Court records Kohl's at Janesville mall reopens after store fire brought monthlong closure Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022 Court listings for April 11-17, 2022 Public record for April 18, 2022 Court listings for April 4-10, 2022 Court listings for March 28 to April 3, 2022 Public record for April 5, 2022 Court listings for March 21-27, 2022